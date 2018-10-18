Stunning location for Harrogate book launch tonight

One of Harrogate’s most extraordinary and most famous homes will be the venue for the launch of leading local historian Malcolm Neesam’s latest book tonight, Thursday.

Entitled Harrogate In Fifty Buildings, this beautifully-illustrated account of 50 Harrogate buildings of architectural and historical interest, features older buildings such as the Cedar Court Hotel., as well as recent ones such as the Everyman Cinema.

Inside the extraordinary The Chapel in Harrogate.

Published by Amberley Books, it will be launched at 6pm in The Chapel on grade II listed Grove Road, which has featured in the national press and TV, next Thursday by host Mark Hinchliffe.

The event will include an author talk and a book signing.

The Chapel, which is also a wedding venue, contains breathtaking displays of quirky objets d’art and curios that express Mark Hinchcliffe's eclectic tastes in all manner of art forms.

On arrival tonight, guests will be greeted by Mark, and then have the opportunity to see what Malcolm has described as “one of the most extraordinary homes in the UK”, before participating in a discussion between the two on the subject of how Harrogate’s assets and heritage can be promoted to attract visitors.

Although admission by invitation is free, a small charge will be made for light refreshments to cover the cost of waiter service.

More news you may be interested in...

New shopping park in Harrogate under fire