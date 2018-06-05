Students rewarded for progress

Year 7 students at Rossett School who made significant progress in their learning over the course of the academic year have won praise for their efforts.

Pupils joined staff for a special celebration breakfast in recognition of their hard work and commitment.

The students performed well in assessments, achieving high ‘value added’ scores showing the amount of progress they have made during their short time at the school.

Director of Learning Mike Sweetman said: “We like to take the opportunity to mark the success of our students.

“This Year 7 group has achieved above and beyond what is expected of them at this stage in their school career. They are great role models and really deserve credit for all their hard work this year.

Pictured: Year 7 students celebrate academic progress with Director of Learning Mike Sweetman, centre, Student Support Officer Debbie Banyard, right, and Head of Pastoral Care Dave Royles.