Strictly dance to aid hospice

A children’s charity is calling on couples to step into the limelight and dance the night away in a glamour-filled evening of fun.

Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People, based in Boston Spa, is asking wannabe twinkle toes to sign up for its Strictly Get Dancing extravaganza.

Now in its fifth year, Strictly Get Dancing sees up to 14 couples learn three dances and perform them in front of a panel of judges – including Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley.

Bhranti Naik, community fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Strictly Get Dancing is an incredible event to take part in. Not only do you have the chance to become a modern-day Fred and Ginger on the dancefloor, you can help to raise money to help families from your area who need our support.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from throughout West, North and East Yorkshire, along with their families. Its care, which includes respite stays, end of life care and bereavement support, costs more than £8 million a year.

Couples have six weekly lessons to learn a group dance and two individual dances, which they then perform in front of friends and family at the Engine Shed in Wetherby on Saturday November 17, competing to win the top Glitter Ball prize.

It costs £50 per couple to register, and they need to sign up before September 15, with dance lessons, with teacher Jean Harvey, starting on October 7. Each couple is asked to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship.

Last year’s Strictly Get Dancing raised more than £35,000, and the event has raised more than £100,000 since it was launched in 2012.

To find out more about Strictly Get Dancing, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk or contact Bhranti at bnaik@martinhouse.org.uk.