Storytime with a twist as ghostly tales given new spin

Strange-Twig Theatre Company is returning to Ripon and Knaresborough libraries on Saturday November 24 and will be bringing bags of spookiness.

Putting their own spin and special effects on traditional ghostly tales passed down by generations, the company has promised it will be a spine-tingling delight for families with children aged seven to 12.

The Yorkshire-based company specialises in street theatre, clowning, storytelling and stage productions.

Whether on the street, at a festival, on a stage or performing in smaller venues such as libraries, the fast-paced, energetic and playful performances have received enthusiastic reviews from the media.

Consistently seeking to push the boundaries of modern clowning and street theatre the company looks to new and interesting technologies, employing animatronics and functional mechanisms.

Strange-Twig will be at Ripon Library at 10.30am and at Knaresborough Library at 2.30pm.

Tickets from the libraries for £1 per child (adults and under-sevens free but stories may not be suitable for younger children).