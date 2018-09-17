Stockeld to spread Christmas magic

One of Yorkshire’s most highly-decorated visitor attractions will be spreading the magic into Leeds and York this Christmas, having signed agreements with both city councils.

Stockeld Park will be hosting Santa at his brand new Grotto in York’s Coppergate Centre this December, to celebrate the launch of the city’s longest Christmas festival yet. Stockeld has previously been awarded Britain’s Greatest Grotto for its grotto on the Stockeld Park estate, near Wetherby.

Stockeld Park is the home of the Christmas Adventure, which attracts almost 100,000 people every winter for ice skating, cross-country skiing, walks through the illuminated Maze and Enchanted Forest and of course to visit Santa himself.

The historic country estate is also home to some half-a-million Christmas Trees, leading to Stockeld being chosen to deliver York’s first ever city centre Christmas Tree outlet from December 1, also in Coppergate. In addition, Stockeld Park is partnering with the vast Arium plant nursery in Leeds, operated by Leeds City Council, to provide Christmas Trees there.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of York and Leeds to experience a little of Stockeld’s magic beyond the park”, said George Grant, Stockeld Park’s Estate Manager.

“We are absolutely delighted to be hosting Santa for his visit to York this Christmas, and we are determined to make his stay truly memorable for all the children who come and see him.

“It is also fantastic news that both Leeds and York councils have chosen Stockeld Park as their partner for our Christmas Trees.

“We take huge pride in the quality of our trees, and as Yorkshire’s biggest grower this is a responsibility we take extremely seriously.”