Stockeld Fright Night wins award

Bones were rattled together in celebration at Stockeld Park as their new Fright Night attraction was voted the best new Hallowe’en experience in Europe at this year’s ScareCON Awards.

ScareCON is the annual convention for Europe’s scare attractions and brings together hundreds of venues, with names including Alton Towers, and Thorpe Park.

Stockeld Park Events Manager Darren Smith, who led the development of Fright Night said: “We had to raise our game in an ever increasing market, we did that. Visitors will not believe what we have in store this coming Halloween season.

The theme park, near Wetherby, upgraded its Hallowe’en offering last year with the launch of Fright Night, three age-restricted scenarios including The Farm House, The Cabin and A Dead End. It reopens on October 26 with a fourth experience, Buried Alive.

And younger visitors will not miss out on Hallowe’en fun as a variety of activities and events will take place during half term.

For its Fright Night, Stockeld Park was able to enhance a series of original and disturbing storylines with historical information from the Stockeld Park Estate dating back to the Victorian era.

Set against a backdrop of disappeared tenants, the cries of children and testimony from the Estate’s incumbent Farm Manager, visitors to The Farm House were greeted both literally and figuratively with a bloodbath.

“Fright Night has hit the scare attraction market with a huge bang”, said ScareCON CEO Michael Bolton, commenting on Stockeld Park’s win.

“The absolutely terrifying Farm House left us shaking long after we departed. We can’t wait to see what they do in 2018.”