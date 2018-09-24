Stephen Hawkings' widow for Harrogate event

The widow of the late physicist Stephen Hawking is one of the guest authors coming to Harrogate for this year's Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Hosted over a long weekend next month at the Crown Hotel, the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, Dr Jane Hawking, whose book inspired the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything, will be talking about her new novel, Cry to Dream Again.

Running from October 18-21, big names coming the festival will also include controversial historian David Starkey and former advisor on BBC TV's The Apprentice, Nick Hewer.

Coming to Harrogate - Leading historian David Starkey.



Picked by Harper’s Bazaar as ‘one of the UK’s best literary festivals’, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival will also offer an insider account of how Jeremy Corbyn inspired Britain’s youth from Corbyn aide and New Statesman writer, Liam Young.

The presenter of Radio 4’s The Week in Westminster, Isabel Hardman, will discuss her fascinating book, Why We Get the Wrong Politicians.

And John Simpson, the face of the BBC as World Affairs Editor for over two decades, will discuss his revelatory thriller, Moscow Midnight.



Be swept back in time with one of the biggest historical fiction authors, Conn Iggulden, and arguably the UK’s most respected historian, David Starkey.

One of the most engaging and often controversial speakers, Starkey will shed new light on our country’s greatest tyrant, Henry VIII.



TV star Nick Hewer, formerly Alan Sugar’s adviser on The Apprentice, who will be talking about his new memoir.

Son of Gyles, Benet Brandreth, is an all-round Renaissance man. With a five-star sell-out of his one man show at the Edinburgh Fringe, he will present his new William Shakespeare mystery novel.



Exploring how comedy makes us human, BBC Radio 4 presenter and comedian Robin Ince delves into his new book, I’m a Joke and So Are You, drawing on A-list comedians, personal insight, and psychologists to explore our funny bone.



The social media star behind Why Mummy Drinks, Gill Simms, will present her new book, Why Mummy Swears. Described as Bridget Jones meets Peppa Pig, she promises to speak to the souls of all parents seeking light relief.



Whisky and wine will comes in the form of Rachel McCormack’s spirited travelogue, Chasing the Dram, and the irrepressible Oz Clarke, with his witty memoir, Red and White.

Animal lovers can take an entertaining canter with Gemma Hogg, author of Stable Lass, and veterinary film consultant, Jonathan Cranston.

As well as talking of his adventures, Around the World in 80 Animals, Cranston swapped dogs for dinosaurs as a consultant on the Jurassic World movie.



There will also be talks from leading authors including Imran Mahmood, whose novel You Don’t Know Me claims to be the most original thriller of the year, and Downton Abbey actress-turned blockbuster author, Catherine Steadman. TV presenter Henry Cole will take to the road to discuss his memoir, A Biker’s Life.

BBC Radio 4 will record a live broadcast of the popular show, Round Britain Quiz, at the Festival.



There’ll be an on-site bookshop and book signings after each event.

To find out the full line up, go to harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

