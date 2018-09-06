Step out to support Dementia Forward: Take part in walk from Knaresborough to Ripley

District-wide charity Dementia Forward has organised a castle to castle walk to raise awareness of the support that they provide to more than 2,500 families.

Fronted by former Emmerdale actor and Dementia Forward patron John Middleton, supporters of Dementia Forward are invited to walk from Knaresborough Castle to Ripley Castle on September 23.

The charity has realised the need to take action because of high demand for their services, which is growing each month.

Netty Newell, a fundraiser for Dementia Forward, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure that we have the funds to deliver our services now and in the future. We never want to be in the situation where we have to turn people away.

“This is no different than the campaign that we see and hear all the time about promoting the use of local businesses – we face those challenges of local versus national. Approximately 85 per cent of donations go to national charities – we need to encourage more people to support their local charities.”

John Middleton said: “I am delighted to host this lovely gentle walk between two of our local landmarks in support of this fantastic local charity. Bring your family, friends and dogs. I’m looking forward to meeting you.”

Anyone who is unable to walk the six-mile distance is more than welcome to come to Ripley Town Hall from 12 to 2pm for a cup of Yorkshire Tea and cake to find out more about the work that Dementia Forward does in our community.

The walk sets off from Knaresborough Castle at 10am. Visit the Dementia Forward Facebook page to join the conversation about taking part. Visit the Dementia Forward website: www.dementiaforward.org.uk to find out more about the charity.