Starring role for death-defying dog Ziggy as Wizard of Oz is brought to village hall stage

North Stainley Arts Society is inviting you to follow the yellow brick road to its production of the Wizard of Oz at North Stainley Village Hall.

The homage to the film 80 years on from its release is the this traditional RSC version of Wizard of OZ.

This production is not a pantomime but a musical production that will take you on an epic journey from Kansas to the magical Emerald City, with all the well known characters.

These include Dorothy, Tin Man, Lion, Scarecrow the Good Witch Glinda, Munchkins plus, of course, a very very Wicked Witch and some very loud Winkies.

There is also a starring role for the death-defying dog Ziggy who will play Dorothy’s faithful companion Toto.

Ziggy has been rescued by firecrews and JCBs from badger setts and rabbit burrows.

The Wizard of Oz is on at the village hall on Friday April 5 at 7.30pm and and Saturday April 6 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

This much-loved show is for everyone young and not so young. Doors open at 6.45pm for evening performances and 1.15pm for the matinee.

Tickets are £8. Ring 01765 635236 oremail nsarts.events@gmail.com