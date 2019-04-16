Spring show hit success

Thousands of visitors flocked to Springtime Live in Harrogate for the sell-out event which celebrated farming, food and the countryside.

More than 4,000 people enjoyed a feast of activities and live entertainment including Mr Bloom from CBeebies and a live link up to farms in Wales and the Cotswolds with Farmer Tom, founder of FaceTime a Farmer.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “This has been a fantastic Springtime Live with a real variety of hands on activities and entertainment to promote farming, food and the countryside to youngsters. It was terrific to see the enjoyment families have had visiting us here today.”

From a host of farming animals in the Animal Barn to workshops, ride on tractors thanks to Ripon Farm Services and a Main Stage with live entertainment including the popular Easter bunnies, there was plenty to see and do.