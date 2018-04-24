Sports cars off to Newby

Sports cars will motor along to Newby Hall on Sunday May 6 for the 10th Sports Cars in the Park event.

The event proves a popular draw and last year attracted more than 870 cars and 5,000 visitors.

Modern, classic, vintage and cult car marques will be on display including well-known models from Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrar, TVR, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar and BMW.

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Sports Cars in the Park again this year.

“Newby really is the perfect setting to show off these superb engines to their best advantage.

“Last year broke all records with unprecedented numbers of both exhibitors and visitors so we’re hoping for great things this year.”

The event brings together large and small car clubs as well as individual enthusiasts who are happy to chat to visitors about their highly prized cars - making the event a must for all car aficionados.

Gates open 10am-4pm, adults £12.25 and children £9.25. The admission price includes entry into the event and to the gardens, including the adventure playground.

For more information go to www.newbyhall.com