Spofforth Remembrance

Spofforth is to hold a weekend of remembrance in the Centenary year since the end of World War One.

During November 10 and 11, a number of events will take place.

An exhibition in the Long Memorial Hall, from noon-4pm on both days, will commemorate the journeys taken by soldiers from the parish with memorabilia from the First World War.

The display is thanks to Margaret Power, whose collection it is, and is down to research she has done to discover the part that Spofforth played in the Great War.

A spokesman said: “Young and old will find inspiration in this exhibition.

“We will learn so much about those who gave everything for us.”

Refreshments available and Poppy Appeal Pop-up shop.

A Service of Remembrance will take place at 10.55am on Sunday 11 and at 6.55pm that evening in Castle Field, the Last Post will sound and the names of the fallen read out. A beacon will be then be lit.

“World War One Beacons of Light signify the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.”

This will be followed by music and refreshments.

A bugler is needed to play the last post, phone Rachel Marston on 07812 173111.