Snow hits Harrogate - but is it here to stay?

It's snowing in Harlow Hill in Harrogate now but is it a flurry or is there a danger of proper snow for the rest of Harrogate in the build-up to New Year's Eve?

The forecasts from the Met Office and the BBC Weather Centre give no cause for alarm.

These early wintry showers should gradually clear this morning and in the early part of ghe afternoon, leaving the district dry and sunny - and snow free.

Expect colder temperatures than of late, with lows of -1 and highs of 2C - thanks partly to brisk winds.

As Harrogate gears up for the New Year's Eve celebrations, the weather will remain cold and wintry showers are a distinct possibility.

Forecasts say there will be a cold, frosty start on Friday with a brief spell of rain, sleet and hill snow possible, easing later.

There is expected to be further rain early on Saturday, then breezy with showers, but milder.

Temperatures will rise on Sunday to, perhaps, 8C but it will be windy with showers likely.