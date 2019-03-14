Sneak peek: Stunning projections of solar system beamed onto Ripon Cathedral
Thanks to hugely talented Ripon photographer Nick Lancaster, the 'Gazette can now reveal a breathtaking sneak peek preview of an event to commemorate 50 years since the moon landings.
Stunning projections of the solar system will soon be beamed onto the grand interior of Ripon Cathedral on Friday, March 15, transforming the building into a canvas for a series of projections inspired by time and space - click here to buy tickets online.
The projections are set to a soundtrack of choral pieces performed by the Cathedral's lay clerks, with readings, organ music and other soundscapes. Picture: Nick Lancaster.