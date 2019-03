A substantial detached family home, set in 2.7 acres of grounds, in the village of Old Scriven.

The property comprises more than 4,000 square feet of accommodation in all, with four reception rooms an plan dining kitchen, six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

There is a large paddock adjoining the property and a wooded area to the north of the house. Double Garage. Contact: Strutt and Parker – James Wort 01423 561 274.