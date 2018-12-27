Sleep out in Ripon Market Square to raise awareness of homelessness

Last year’s one was such a success, that Ripon YMCA has organised another sleep out event to raise important awareness of youth homelessness in the city.

Residents are invited to sleep out on the Market Square and highlight the different types of homelessness - last year, participants slept on sofas and in sheds, as well as sleeping bags, to highlight the full scale and extent of homelessness, which is about sofa surfing as well as the visible homelessness on the streets.

The next sleep out will take place from 7pm on March 8, to 7am on March 9, with refreshments and activities provided by Ripon YMCA. Anyone interested in taking part should email the charity’s Chief Executive by February 15: ceo@riponymca.org

