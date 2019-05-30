Six-year-old boy falls from Lightwater Valley rollercoaster - here's everything we know so far

A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling more than 30ft from the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon, it is understood.

⦿ North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the boy's condition is "not believed to be life-threatening," and Lightwater Valley has issued a statement confirming that the ride remains closed, but the rest of the park is open.

⦿ Emergency services were called to Lightwater Valley at 11.30am, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance said the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary.

⦿ There have been eyewitness reports that the boy fell 30ft from the Twister rollercoaster.

⦿ The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.

Statement from Lightwater Valley

"We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open. We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

Eyewitness accounts

The ride, which is described on the theme park's website as "full of seriously tight turns," was shut down immediately.

Statements from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service - boy 'conscious' on arrival at the scene

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening. Officers remain at the scene."

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews were called to reports of an incident at Light Water Valley this morning at around 11:30am.

"On their arrival the air ambulance and other emergency services were in attendance. Fire crews assisted with transporting the casualty to the ambulance. No further action was taken by fire crews at the scene."