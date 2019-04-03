Six sculptures are unveiled at garden park

Six major sculptures by internationally-renowned conceptual artist Dr Subodh Kerkar have been installed at Yorkshire’s Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park.

The award-winning garden and open-air gallery boasts more than 70 sculptures over 45 acres, featuring an arboretum and three lakes.

Subodh Kerkar founded the largest contemporary art space in India, the Museum of Goa. His work is showcased all over the world.

Ghandi’s principle of ahimsa (doing no harm) is a theme that runs through his work.

Also new for 2019 is Norse Shelter by local craftsman Paul Grainger, an example of Viking occupation in the area.

An exhibition by Harrogate artist Anna Whitehouse will feature in the visitor centre, exploring the fascinating microscopic world of pollen grains, together with her sketchbooks and photos of sculptures she has designed for the Himalayan Garden.

Anna created two large ceramic spheres from clay dug on site adorned with hundreds of ceramic pollen grains to sit at the entrance to the new rhododendron path, along which grow some of the rarest species in the garden. She will also be holding workshops, where participants can create pollen grain garden sculptures from clay dug from the garden.

Peter Roberts, who founded the garden with his wife Caroline, commissioned the Indian artist as an admirer of his work.

Mr Roberts said: “The sculptures build on the Himalayan theme as East meets West, with a reimagining of Yorkshire’s history.

“Subodh’s installations inspire peace and reflection as visitors interact with nature.

“We are very excited about the new work.”

The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park opens for 2019 on Tuesday, April 16 (between 10am and 4pm).