Sir Gawain and Green Knight illustrations on show in Ripon

Original illustrations to poet Simon Armitage’s version of the medieval English poem ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’ will be on show at Hornseys’ Gallery in Ripon from tomorrow (Friday 19 October).

The screen prints by artist Clive Hicks-Jenkins will be on display to coincide with the publication of the new Faber and Faber illustrated edition of Armitage’s interpretation of the epic six hundred-year-old poem.

Welsh-born Clive Hicks-Jenkins has paintings, prints and private press books in many public collections.

Daniel Hornsey, owner of Hornsey’s Gallery, said: “Clive Hicks-Jenkins’ illustrations to this famous poem perfectly capture the mystery and strength of the story of Gawain. When they were previously shown at the Museum of Modern Art in Machynlleth, Powys, they attracted much attention and praise, and we are delighted to being them to Ripon.”