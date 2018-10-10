Signs bid to drive traffic speeds down

Roads in Shadwell and Bardsey are set to become safer through the introduction of new Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs).

Harewood Ward Councillors have approved nearly £10,000 to be spent on new signs that will display the speed of passing motorists to make drivers aware.

Ward Coun Matthew Robinson said: “Speed cameras can be seen as an over bearing measure by some motorists but it is important that speed limits are observed and kept to.

“Indicator devices make people take notice of their driving actions and slow down, making our roads safer for everyone.

“The data gathered from SIDs can also be shared with the Police to help target their road safety efforts.”

SIDs are designed to be an instant, cost effective way of passing information to drivers to get them to stick to the speed limit.

The exact locations of the SIDs are still to be determined by Shadwell and Bardsey parish councils, but they will be placed where there are concerns of persistent speeding.

Harewood Coun Sam Firth said: “On rural lanes and through villages it is all too easy to forget where you are – these devices will give you a real-time prompt.”