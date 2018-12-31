Signing Santa helps Hearing Dogs

Santa took time out of his busy schedule and visited a Harrogate Grotto, to sign with deaf children.

The Hearing Suite hosted the event to raise £150 for Hearing Dogs for the Deaf but to make sure that all children felt truly welcome, Santa got himself fully qualified in British Sign Language.

The event was an opportunity for all children to meet Santa, but also to give any deaf children the chance to speak to Santa directly in BSL.

Children met and spoke to Santa in a stylish grotto, set up within The Hearing Suite in Mowbray Square Medical Centre.

Emily Balmer, the Head of Audiology said: “It was a lovely event that brought to life a really perfect moment.”

She added: “Communication is so important, and to bridge a gap for children, is very important to us. To bridge a gap between a child and Santa, is magical.” During the event, Bruce the Hearing Dog came along to meet the kids, with his talented trainer, Derrick. Families were given the chance to meet Bruce, and to learn more about the impact that a hearing dog can make on a deaf person’s life. Picture by Lilly North Photography.