Sign up to Miles for Smiles marathon bid

People are being urged to sign up for fundraising to get fitter and raise money for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

The Boston Spa-based facility for children with life-limiting conditions is launching its first virtual event – Miles for Smiles – which invites people to sign up to complete a marathon throughout March.

People can walk, run, swim or cycle to 26.2 miles – or come up with their own unique method to complete the challenge – while being sponsored to support Martin House.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser, said: “We want this to be an enjoyable and accessible challenge that anyone can join in with – either on their own or as a family.

“This is your marathon, your way, whether you’re already a keen runner, walker, cyclist or swimmer, or you’re interested in taking up a new activity for the New Year.

“Miles for Smiles allows you to complete the challenge in your own time, whether that’s going for a walk on your lunchbreak, or heading out for a bike ride with the family at weekends.”

Martin House, which costs more than £8million to run, cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions – and their families – across West, North and East Yorkshire, at its hospice, in hospitals and in their own homes, with care including respite stays through to end of life care and bereavement support for families.

It’s free to register to take part, with participants asked to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship. There is a downloadable wall planner to track progress, and everyone who registers will receive a Facebook profile graphic to show they are taking part.

Sign up at: www.martinhouse.org.uk/milesforsmiles