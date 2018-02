This individual stone built family home was designed by the renowned architect Harry Webster in the late 1940’s is along a private lane within walking distance of Wetherby town centre.

It includes cloaks/WC, elegant sitting room, dining room, snug, orangery, breakfast kitchen and utility, gym/office or playroom with potential to create an annex.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and three further bedrooms and house bathroom. Double garage. Contact Beadnall Copley 01937 580850.