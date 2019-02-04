Services to church diocese rewarded

A range of Honorary Canons have been installed at Ripon Cathedral in recognition of their service and dedication to the diocese.

The Mayor of Ripon attended the Sunday afternoon ceremony, which Dean John Dobson described in his welcome as “an important event for the Cathedral and with great civic significance as well.”

Statutes provide for a variety of canons to be appointed to work with the Dean to enable the catheral to fulfil its calling as a centre for mission for the Diocese of Leeds, together with its partner cathedrals, Wakefield and Bradford.

The following people were installed into their particular roles by the Bishop of Kirkstall, the Rt Revd Paul Slater as Bishop of Leeds, Nick Baines is on sabbatical.

Capitular Canon: Dr Richard Noake, Director of Education for the Anglican Diocese of Leeds and a member of the Ripon Cathedral congregation.

Honorary Canon: Revd Matthew Peat, Vicar and Area Dean of Whitkirk in the Leeds Episcopal Area.

Honorary Canon: Revd Brendan Giblin, Priest in Charge of St James’, Wetherby.

Honorary Canon: Revd Veronica James, Rector of Holy Trinity, Skipton and currently acting Archdeacon of Richmond and Craven.

Honorary Canon: Revd Penny Yeadon, NSM of the Penhill Benefice, Wensleydale and the Wensley Area Dean.

Honorary Lay Canon: Mrs Debbie Child, Diocesan Secretary for the Anglican Diocese of Leeds and a worshipper at St John’s, Cullingworth.

Honoraray Ecumenical Canon: Revd Leslie Newton, Chair of the Methodist Yorkshire North and East District.

Bishop Paul said; “You do have to enjoy the Church of England for things like this!”

He paid personal tributes to each of those being welcomed into their new posistions and thanked them for their service and ongoing commitment to the work of the Church.

Bishop Paul said how the three cathedrals were at the heart of a progressive diocesan strategy, adding: “Let’s all be ready to move when the Pillar of God moves.

“We can live with uncertainty, trusting in God and may God give us grace to move forward together.”