Selfless eight-year-old from Ripon is having her hair cut to give a life-changing gift to children with cancer

A selfless eight-year-old from Ripon has decided to have her hair cut off to help change another little girl's life.

The hair that Chelsea-May Jenner donates to the Little Princess Trust will be used to make a wig for a child living with cancer.

Chelsea-May will have her hair cut at Salon 34 on Saturday, where sponsorship money has already been flooding in from Ripon residents to support her.

Proud mum Tasha Newcombe said: "We are incredibly proud of her - this all came from herself, she's doing this all off her own back. She's so thoughtful thinking of others.

"She researched it all herself, and looked at the Princess Trust on her iPad. She 100 per cent wants to do it. She's really, really excited about this, not nervous at all - she can't wait.

"Every morning she asks, how many days to go now? A couple of years ago, she wouldn't have wanted to have it cut, she wanted her hair long like a princess, but now she's having it cut to help someone else feel like a princess."

Ripon has really got behind Chelsea-May's fantastic efforts.

Tasha said: "Everyone's been really supportive, we've had lots of nice messages and comments, and people have been going into the salon to sponsor her."