See inside Harrogate's most stunning house tonight

The Harrogate public have the chance tonight, Thursday to look inside what is widely regarded as one of the town's most beautiful and artistic homes.

The Chapel is one of the most amazing houses in Harrogate with a talented owner whose creative vision has made it that way thanks top four years of hard work and financial investment.

You might have seen it on TV or in the national press in recent years...

Now members of the public can see inside the Grade 2 listed The Chapel for themselves and hear how Mark Hinchcliffe turned a historic church into one of the most unique arts houses in the UK when he launches a new book tonight, Thursday.

Almost impressive as the building itself, The Chapel is a beautiful coffee table book of a truly artistic nature exploring this Italianate architectural gem’s remarkable transformation in recent years.

As well as a talk by leading Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam, this magnificent former Wesleyian church on Grove Road will see a Q&A with artist Hinchcliffe himself who has also turned his home into a successful boutique B&B and lavish wedding venue.

The Wesleyan Chapel was built in 1896 with its beautiful facade styled on the baroque Italianate Church designs and lavish architecture of the late eighteenth century.

At one point it had the capacity to seat a 1,000 worshippers, but unfortunately when congregations dwindled in the early 21st century, the building fell out of use and was then empty for a number of years.

In 2009 it was given Grade 2 listed status by the National Heritage or now Historic England, this status has greatly informed the designing, planning and transformation of the The Chapel, Harrogate.

In recent years The Chapel has featured on Channel 4’s Restoration Man, Four in a Bed, as well as ITV’s hit soap Emmerdale.

Tonight’s event starts at 6pm with the talk scheduled for 7pm.

Mark Hinchcliffe will also be signing copies of the book this Saturday from noon to 3pm at Waterstones on James Street in Harrogate.

