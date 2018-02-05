Search

Second man charged with attempted murder after Harrogate disturbance

Unity Grove in Harrogate. There is no suggestion that anyone whose property is shown above was involved in the incident last year. Pic: Google.
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, wounding and assault after a "disturbance" in Harrogate last year.

Officers were called to Unity Grove on October 20 and discovered one man had been stabbed and a second had cuts to his hand as well as other superficial injuries.

One man from Leicester has already been charged and is awaiting trial while another 21-year-old man from the same city was arrested on Feburary 2.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court today.