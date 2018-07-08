Screenagers on show at village hall

Mum Anna Marran has organised a community screening of the award-winning documentary Screenagers.

The film, which will be shown on Thursday July 19, 6pm, at Boston Spa Village Hall, examines the parenting challenge of children navigating the digital world.

Anna said: “Research into the effect of screen time on children’s brains is suggesting that we all need to pay attention to this issue.

“Talk to any parent and many will tell you about the struggles and concerns they experience in daily family life trying to address this.

“Added to this, children and young people can find themselves under immense pressure from cyber-bullying.”