Schoolgirl has long locks chopped to help sick children

A Wetherby schoolgirl has had her golden tresses chopped to help youngsters with cancer.

Crossley Street Primary pupil Poppy Youlden has so far raised £725.00 for the Little Princess Trust.

The eight-year-old, who had inches cut off her very long hair at Mirror Mirror hairdressers in Wetherby shortly before Christmas, explained she was inspired after learning about the charity.

“I heard about the Little Princess Trust, which is a charity providing wigs made from real hair to children who have lost their hair through illness.

“They rely on people donating hair so that they can make the wigs and I thought someone might need my hair more than I do.”

The charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 and relies solely on the efforts of fundraisers.

Poppy’s just giving page is still open for donations at (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poppyyoulden).