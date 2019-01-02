Schoolboy’s artwork in contest

A piece of artwork by a pupil from a Ripon school has been recognised in a national competition.

Ben, from Cundall Manor, was one of three from the school who saw their artwork progress to the ISA National Art Competition after winning their category in the regional heats.

The artwork, a coiled pot with bubble glaze, finished runner-up in the Individual 3D Art category for pupils from Key Stage 3.

Two other pupils from Cundall Manor had their artwork praised after winning their heats in the regional competition. Amy and Annabel, had their work put forward into the national final to be assessed by the judging panel.

Mrs Sarah Pearson, Head of Art at Cundall Manor School, was thrilled about the success. She said: “It is always wonderful to see the hard work and talent of our pupils receive the acknowledgement it deserves on a national stage.

“Well done to Ben and all our artists for their superb entries.”

The artwork was on show at the recent Independent Schools Association Autumn Study Conference in Coventry earlier this term.

Other categories on display included a wonderful range of art and design with textiles, drawing and photography prizes all up for grabs.