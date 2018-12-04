Santas on the run through town

Wetherby town centre turned red last weekend when hundreds of Santas took to the streets to raise money for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

The Santa Run saw about 300 people don their suits and jog through the town, after being set off by the Mayor of Wetherby, Coun Galan Moss.

Ellie Barker, event fundraiser, said: “It was a lovely atmosphere in the town centre and it was just wonderful to see so many people dressed in their Santa suits for the run. We had lots of positive comments from the runners – everyone had a really good time.

“Taking part in something like our Santa Run is a chance for people to make a special Christmas memory, and the money they raise will help families who come to Martin House to make their own precious memories too.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, across West, North and East Yorkshire, at its Boston Spa hospice and in their own homes.

It costs £8 million a year to run Martin House, most of which comes from fundraising and voluntary donations.

The Santa Run, sponsored by DNM Engineering, started outside Wetherby Town Hall, taking in a 2km route around the town before coming back to the Market Place.

The money raised is still being counted, but members of the Rotary Club of Wetherby Wharfedale came out with collection buckets on the day to help swell funds.

You can support Martin House by donating online at www.martinhouse.org.uk/christmasappeal.