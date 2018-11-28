Santa lands at Lotherton Hall Christmas event

Santa has landed in the region just in time to welcome the first visitors to Lotherton’s Christmas Experience, which opened last Friday.

Guests were treated to a sneak peak of the event on November 21 when the attraction opened the gates to its magical Christmas Experience for an exclusive preview.

Lucky visitors were the first to explore this years’ much-anticipated festive event, including the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk, Elf Village, Enchanted Fairy Dell, House and Edwardian Selfie Studio, and Christmas Courtyard.

And of course, Santa himself took time out of his busy schedule to welcome visitors at his special North Pole, and to officially open this year’s festivities.

Coun Judith Blake, Leeds City Council’s Lead Member for Museums and Galleries, said: “I’m delighted to see this year’s Christmas Experience open to a wonderful reception from our preview event guests, young and old. I firmly believe that this will be our best year yet.”

She added: “With our doors now open, I encourage families of Yorkshire and beyond to come and experience the magic of Lotherton’s Christmas Experience for themselves.

“Santa’s diary is already jam-packed and while there are a handful of midweek spots available over the next couple of weeks, they are booking up fast. I urge guests hoping to visit to book now to avoid disappointment.”

The Christmas Experience, run by Lotherton, Leeds City Council and Breeze, runs until December 23.

Tickets are on sale now, with a number of visit options available. To find out more or book tickets visit: www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk