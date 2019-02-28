Saint Michael’s Hospice stars shine in new ITV Yorkshire advertising campaign

Volunteers, staff and families from Saint Michael’s Hospice are among the stars of a unique new TV advertising campaign launched tomorrow to celebrate the work of hospices across Yorkshire and the Humber.

The advert – the first of its kind for hospices in the region – has been produced collaboratively by 11 centres, including children’s and adult hospices, to raise awareness of the high standard of support offered and encouraging supporters to ‘Keep Your Hospice Shining Brightly.’

The stars of the campaign are the real-life nurses, physiotherapists, patients, fundraisers, volunteers, housekeepers, bereaved family members and therapy dogs; the everyday faces of hospice life and those who bring hospice care to thousands of people across the north, every day.

Saint Michael’s, the hospice care charity serving the Harrogate district, is represented in the advert by members of the local community including head of inpatient services Kathy Newbould, student Grace Withyman - whose father was cared for at the hospice and volunteer Ann Burrell, who, together with her therapy dog, Puzzle, are familiar faces at Saint Michael’s.

Kathy, who has been part of the team at Saint Michael’s for more than 27 years, said: “Being a part of this campaign has been very exciting.

“It was an enjoyable day and a lovely way to meet people from the wider hospice community across the region.

“Throughout my time at Saint Michael’s, a highlight for me has been meeting and caring for people — getting to know patients as individuals, with their own lives and stories.”

The campaign highlights the expert care, comfort and support provided by hospices free of charge to growing numbers of people in the region – none of it would be possible without the support of their local communities.

Featured in the short film – which is screened in daytime slots on ITV Yorkshire throughout March – are team members from Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Dove House Hospice, Herriot Hospice, Kirkwood Hospice, Martin House Children’s Hospice, Prince of Wales Hospice, Saint Michael’s Hospice, St Gemma’s Hospice, St Leonard’s Hospice and St Luke’s Hospice.

Click here from tomorrow (Mar 1) to find out more about the hospice movement across Yorkshire and how to give it your support.