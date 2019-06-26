Sailing club moves home to new waters

White Rose Sailing Association has acquired Givendale Lake.

The small sailing club was previously based at Newby Hall and sailed on the River Ure.

But it recently opened its new lake with Richard Compton, of Newby Hall, performing the official duties.

“The club is delighted with their new acquisition as it presents very exciting new challenges on the water while still retaining the opportunity of sailing on the river,” said a club spokesman.

The lake was created from Aggregate Industries’ quarrying over the past few years and representatives of the firm were present at the ceremony.

Mr Compton unveiled a plaque to commemorate the occasion before a sailing race took place on the Lake.

The family-friendly club meets every Sunday from March to October.