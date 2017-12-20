Run into new year at Fountains Abbey

Keen runners and New Year’s resolution holders have the chance to stretch their legs and support a good cause this January, by taking part in a one-of-a-kind night run at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal.

The National Trust site will host its first ever night run on 9 January - a 5km circuit around the stunning landscape of the World Heritage Site, fundraising for important conservation projects.

General manager, Justin Scully, said: “We’ve hosted parkrun here at Fountains every Saturday morning for a number of years, and we’re often asked about doing a night run. We’ve got some really exciting conservation projects coming up in 2018 and thought what better way to inspire people to support us than with a unique event like this. The Abbey and parts of the garden will be floodlit, promising a spectacular back drop for the night run.”

2018 is the 300th anniversary of the creation of Studley Royal water garden, and the team at Fountains Abbey are working hard to restore this World Heritage Site to its 18th century heyday for visitors.

All proceeds from the event will go towards a fund to replace a Dying Gladiator statue which mysteriously disappeared from the water garden in the late 1800s.

Justin said: “Just like a vulnerable work of art, the years have taken their toll on the extensive eighteenth century garden at Studley Royal. With every passing year its features of the garden need even more care and attention to keep them looking as spectacular as they did in the 18th century.”

500 tickets to the night run fundraiser are on sale now on the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal website. Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children, and under 5’s go free. The run begins at 7pm and ends at 9pm.