Rock music festival for Harrogate country park

A popular rock music festival is to have a new home in Harrogate this year - in a country park.

Since Harrogate Fake Festival was first launched four years ago as part of a nationwide music festival franchise, it's always been held in Harrogate town centre on the Stray, not far from York Place.

Boasting a feast of top tribute bands in a giant marquee inside a fenced-off paddock, last year's event proved a record success - attracting a crowd of 2,000.

This year's Harrogate Fake Festival on Saturday, July 20 boats the usual winning formula of the UK's leading tribute bands playing the hits of rock legends including Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, Stereophonics, The Stone Roses, David Bowie and Blondie.

But it also has a new location - Killinghall Moor Country Park, situated between Jennyfield and Pennypot Lane.

A conservation area, this 25-acre country park is made up of woodland, heathland and open grass areas.

It's popular with wildlife enthusiasts attracted by the beauty of it native birds and wildlife.

The country park also boasts six football pitches, and a pavilion with shower and changing facilities.

Killinghall Moor Country Park also has a substantial amount of free parking.

