Roadworks in Wetherby this weekend

Delays are expected as work starts to repair a gas mains on a major route in Wetherby.

Northern Gas Networks will be carrying out works this weekend - May 12 and 13 - to stop a gas leak on the Westgate/Spofforth Hill roundabout.

A spokesman for the company said the repairs may run into Monday.

“It is expected that the works will be completed by Sunday evening but given the amount of work that needs to be carried out there is a chance that it may continue into Monday morning,” said Kenny Harkis, Area Network Manager Leeds North.

“If this is the case then, given the traffic sensitive nature of this location during peak time, delays should be expected but the lights will be manually controlled.”

Three-way temporary lights will be in place to manage traffic but they will be manually operated to ensure queues are managed efficiently.