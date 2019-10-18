Road delays to hit Bond End tonight for drivers in Harrogate and Knaresborough

A new Bond End headache is developing tonight for motorists heading to or from Knaresborough.

North Yorkshire County Council is undertaking resurfacing and lining work at this key junction which was successfully transformed from traffic lights into a roundabout less than a year ago - improving traffic flow significantly.

The county council has tweeted that the road work, which will involve introducing four-way traffic lights, will take place tonight, Friday from from 7pm until midnight.

The work will then resume next Monday and Tuesday from 7pm until 10pm with four-way traffic lights again in operation.

