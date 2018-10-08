Ripon zombie 'Terry' stolen - plea to reunite him with bewildered owners

Ever since his sudden appearance in a Ripon garden, Terry the zombie has been a hit with passers-by - attracting his fair share of double takes and puzzled looks.

But after a busy few months of turning heads and spooking residents, zombie favourite Terry has vanished from his home on Littlethorpe Road - and speculation as to his whereabouts has already been rife...

Owners Nick and Myra Roberts are appealing to readers for their help in finding Terry.

Nick said: "We think he went missing between October 4 and October 6. We are upset and bewildered. He brings such joy to everyone who encounters him and now he's gone. Terry's been out on our drive since we moved to Littlethorpe Road, so walkers, joggers, cyclists, motorists and even children from the nearby nursery have all stopped to chat.

"Double takes and enquiries regarding his origin were commonplace over the summer. In short, everyone loved him. Please help get Terry back. Not only does his family need him back, Ripon needs him back. Let's have him doing what he does best; spooking a smile out of all who meet him."

Speaking about why someone would take Terry, Nick said: "We honestly don't know. Perhaps he's been sold on to undead traffickers or the circus.

"Terry came to be in our garden because Myra is a very able gardener, whereas I am the kiss of death to anything green. As a result I have little presence in the garden, either physically or symbolic. I felt a zombie encapsulated how I felt, and it's the only thing I've ever bought for the garden."

Email finola.fitzpatrick@jpress.co.uk if you have any information about Terry's whereabouts...