Ripon to host new market

Ripon will host a new artisan market this month.

The Little Bird Artisan Market will bring stallholders to the gardens of The Magdalens on October 21, selling locally-produced arts and crafts, and food and drink.

The event has been curated by Jackie Crozier, a professional event manager whose aim is to bring artisan makers and producers to local communities.

Jackie said she wants the market to offer a "diverse, quality, shopping experience that celebrates independent producers and makers."

Returning to her home city to set up Little Bird, Jackie said she wants to put "the social back into shopping."

Jackie said: “This will be my first artisan market in Ripon, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming an exciting range of different local stallholders, who’ll be showcasing their fantastic local produce: food and drink, arts and crafts, and lots, lots more.

"I love Ripon and want to bring more events to the city so what a great way to start by having an artisan market. I really hope the community will get behind this and come and meet the makers.

“It’s sure to be a great day out for all the family, so, grab the kids, grab the dogs and head down for a bite to eat, listen to some music and do some good old-fashioned shopping."

The market will be held at The Magdalens between 11am and 3pm on October 21.