Ripon school celebrates 'outstanding' report from Ofsted

Teachers and pupils at Ripon’s St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School are celebrating an ‘outstanding’ report from Ofsted.

Previously judged as ‘requiring improvement,’ Ofsted found that the school has made excellent progress, with inspectors commenting that ‘pupils are highly motivated and have excellent attitudes to learning,’ and that staff ‘have exceptionally high expectations of pupils and themselves.’

The school’s headteacher, Jill Allen, said: “We are very proud of our school and the wonderful children within it. I would like to thank all the governors and staff, both past and present, for their hard work and dedication in achieving this fantastic result. Thank you too, to all parents, carers and friends who have been so supportive, particularly during recent years.”

Chair of governors, Simon McCudden, said: “This is a great team effort from everyone within our school community who have worked very hard under the inspiring leadership of our headteacher Mrs Allen and deputy headteacher Mrs Hakes. We look forward to an exciting future and to continuing our success for the good of all our staff and children.”

The school said Ofsted’s ‘outstanding’ rating has been the result of a shared approach by staff, pupils and parents in focusing on the needs of pupils and providing a caring environment with creative learning opportunities. Now the focus is on continuing to build upon the school’s success to make St Wilfrid’s the best it can be.