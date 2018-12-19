Ripon Santa fun run this weekend - still time to sign up!

Ripon City AFC has organised a Santa fun run to help raise vital funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Ripon residents are invited to dress up as Santa and take part in this festive event, which will take place at the club’s home of Mallorie Park on Saturday. The distance of the run is around 2.5 miles.

Registration is from 10.30am, with the race starting at 11am. Readers can register to take part online by clicking here.

Ripon City AFC will also be taking entries on the day. The club house will be open for spectators to keep warm and enjoy refreshments.

The club said: “All money raised will be going directly to this fantastic charity, and as a community club run by volunteers we are really proud to be able to do our bit for others.” Pick up next week’s ‘Gazette for photos and coverage of the fun run.