Ripon's Christmas video will be released tomorrow - and it features a cameo from Badger the cat!

It was a viral sensation last year, and now it’s back - a new Ripon Christmas video has been filmed, and it will be released tomorrow, Friday.

More than 30 Ripon businesses, charities and community organisations have taken part in a city-wide cover of the 12 Days of Christmas, including the Ripon Gazette, and the lyrics have been changed to have a Ripon theme. From hornblowers to the city’s three rivers, the song aims to capture what makes Ripon great.

Last year's Ripon Christmas video: Organiser Lily Worth (right), with the Dementia Forward team who dressed up for the occasion.

And it even features an adorable cameo from Ripon's beloved cat Badger. All of the organisations taking part have been filmed singing their lines, and the organiser of the project, Ripon resident Lily Worth, hopes that the video will generate as much interest as last year, when more than 20,000 people watched the city’s cover of Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.

The full list of Ripon groups, individuals and organisations taking part:

- Badger and Freddie Worth

- C & M Ices Harrogate & Ripon ice-cream firm

- Cathedral Bell Ringers

- Cathedral Choristers & Probationers

- Cathedral View Cafe

- Class Of 2018 (Ripon's Got Talent)

- Duck Hill Shopping Quarters

- Fig & Willow

- Freddie Cleary

- Henry Roberts Bookshop

- Jennie Eyres - Raring 2 Go

- Lister House

- Manchega

Marie Curie

- Meegan Fit Personal Training & Intrim Gym

- Oliver's Pantry

- Ohana

- Outwood Primary Academy Greystone

- Outwood Primary Academy Greystone Choir

- Property Link Homes

- Queens Mary's School

- Ripon Beginners Running Club

- Ripon Charity Pantomime Group

- Ripon City Netball Club

- Ripon Farm Services

- Ripon Gazette

- Ripon library

- Ripon Workhouse Museum

- Sheila Fearnley - Ripon resident & Ripon Lion

- Solemates Footwear

- The Little Ripon Bookshop

- Thomas The Baker

- VX Club

- U Name It Promotions