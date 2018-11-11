Ripon remembers: Thousands support city's Armistice Day commemorations

Everyone has their own personal reasons for remembering and reflecting in this special centenary year, and as thousands of residents gathered to pay their respects in Ripon, there was also a deep pride at just how much the city has done to commemorate the Armistice.

From schoolchildren to the elderly, everyone has played their part in producing displays of more than 50,000 knitted poppies to line the parade route for Remembrance, from Ripon Spa Gardens down to Ripon Cathedral.

Ripon Spa Gardens. Picture: Paul Oldham.

The number of young people laying wreathes around the Spa Gardens war memorial was particularly noticeable - Ripon’s year-round commemorations have galvanised children to show their respect and support for the Armed Forces, wearing their poppies with pride.

Nearly 250 schoolchildren took part in the Armistice parade, carrying poppy bats listing the names of all those who served in the First World War from Ripon.

As residents left the Spa Gardens and made their way to Ripon Cathedral for the morning’s service of Remembrance, there was talk about what the wider legacy of Ripon’s centenary commemorations will be.

The consensus? 'You only have to look around to see the effect that this has had on people. This will stay with them forever, our city will always remember.'

Thousands filled Ripon Spa Gardens.

Full coverage, pictures and reaction in this week's Ripon Gazette.

Dignitaries, schoolchildren and representatives of the Armed Forces all took part in the parade. Picture: Kenneth Ferguson.

Silence fell across Ripon Spa Gardens as the city remembered its fallen.

The parade makes its way down Kirkgate. Picture: Kenneth Ferguson.