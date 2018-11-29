Ripon ready for spectacular carol concert with more than 250 schoolchildren taking part

He’s done it again - Ripon resident Andrew Roberts is managing to pull off another carol concert spectacular with more than 250 schoolchildren taking part.

The concert will once again be held in the stunning surroundings of Holy Trinity Church on December 3 at 1.30pm, and pupils from 11 different primary schools will be proudly represented.

As an organist, pianist, teacher and composer, Andrew’s work puts him firmly at the heart of the Ripon community, and he was a judge in July’s Ripon’s Got Talent competition. He has worked around the clock to make this year’s concert a success, working closely with all the primary schools: Baldersby St James, Bishop Monkton, Burton Leonard, Fountains, Grewelthorpe, Kirkby Malzeard, Markington, North Stainley, Sharow, Skelton Newby Hall, and St Nicholas West Tanfield.

A highlight to look out for this year will undoubtedly be the children performing a Christmas carol using the sign language that they have put so much practice into learning.

Andrew said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with all the children on this project, it’s always really nice to see children from smaller schools having the chance to perform as part of a larger group.

“Last year went really well, and I’m looking forward to seeing all of the rehearsals coming together.”

Andrew is keen to see as many residents as possible turning out to support the event, which has once again been generously supported by the Mukherjee Trust.