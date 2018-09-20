Ripon racing star Matt Stevenson is switching on the city's Christmas lights this year

Ripon racing star Matt Stevenson will switch on the city's Christmas lights this year.

Everything you need to know about Ripon's new Remembrance garden

Matt, who won the prestigious Senior Manx Grand Prix motorcycle race in the Isle of Man, said: "I'm a bit nervous - it'll be more nerve-wracking than racing. Racing is the easy bit!"

The news comes after growing support for a campaign to recognise Matt's sporting achievements.

Residents have been calling for a 36 bus to be named after Matt, and have also suggested he should be the star of this year's big switch-on in the Market Square on November 24.

Campaign to recognise Ripon's newest sporting hero Matt Stevenson

Matt said: "I can't believe the support I've had, it's been absolutely amazing."

There is also more great news for Matt's fans - Ripon Spa Hotel is hosting a special event on December 6 for Matt to do a talk and a Q&A.