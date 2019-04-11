Ripon Racecourse has announced a new incentive for visitors to be eco-friendly.

Ripon Racecourse has introduced a new eco-friendly scheme providing an incentive for visitors to cycle or use public transport to get to race days.

The racecourse is offering discounted entry for cyclists and public transport users from the first meeting on April 18.

Cyclists will receive a £5 discount token for the club or paddock enclosure when parking up at the bike racks provided, and a £5 discount will also be given to racegoers who travel to Ripon from Leeds or Harrogate by bus on the race day, with a shuttle bus also provided by the racecourse from the city centre.

Jonathan Mullin, marketing manager of Ripon Racecourse, said: “The Climate Coalition’s #ShowTheLove campaign throughout February really hit home with us. We are Yorkshire’s garden racecourse, and it is vital that we play our part both in terms of raising awareness of climate change but most importantly by becoming greener ourselves.

“We thought introducing and incentivising the option of cycling to the races would be a good start, especially given the popularity of cycling in Yorkshire.

“We also realise that the lack of a train station in Ripon often leaves our racegoers feeling that they have little choice but to drive. We wanted to make the option of public transport more appealing, especially from Harrogate which is our nearest train station.

"We hope that a discount for bus users encourages racegoers to leave the car at home and makes the connection to the trainline more viable."