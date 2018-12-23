Ripon pub's kind-hearted gesture for the community at Christmas

Ripon’s full of community-minded residents, and it’s always a joy when you see businesses using their resources to help others, too.

Only eight days ago, The Magdalens pub welcomed more than 30 elderly guests, family members and friends for a free three-course Christmas lunch, and it went down a storm with everyone who attended.

The Ripon Lions even made time in Santa’s busy schedule to bring him along for the occasion, and there was a fantastic community atmosphere throughout.

The pub’s landlord, Eamon Parkin, said he was delighted to be able to organise this event with the rest of the Magdalens team.

He said: “Everybody who came along had a lovely time, it was great to see people enjoying themselves. It’s important to do things like this for the community, and it was a good way of bringing people together and giving something back.”

There was musical entertainment aplenty at the meal, as wartime songs and Christmas carols were cheerfully performed in style for the guests.

Eamon thanked everyone who supported the event, including Lisa Dalton, who generously donated Christmas gifts to be given out at the meal. Eamon hopes it will become a regular event.