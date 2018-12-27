Ripon Museums are looking for someone to voice their new exhibition - and the winning candidate will play a child thief!

Ripon Museums are looking for a resident to be the voice of their latest art installation.

Artist Paul Rooney is making a sound and music work for Ripon Courthouse Museum, based on a real trial of a child thief in 1853. The voice of a girl aged 12-15 is required, and Paul would be able to donate £150 to their school fund as a thank you gesture.

Ripon Museum Trust said an ability to sing in tune is all that is required, plus a bit of a local accent. Recording will take place in January, for two hours on a weekend or after school.

Anyone who is interested in the role should record themselves on a smartphone, singing a fragment of any song and reading out a few sentences from a text.

The files should be emailed to Paul: paulrooney2@yahoo.co.uk, with your name in the title of the file.

The Ripon Museum Trust has been awarded funding from the Arts Council England to deliver four contemporary art commissions over the next four years, and in February, this latest project will be launched at Ripon Courthouse Museum.

Liverpool-based Paul Rooney has previously been commissioned by organisations such as Tate Liverpool and The Drawing Room.