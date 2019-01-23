Ripon man part of rowing team’s epic challenge

A Ripon man has helped his team finish fifth in a mammoth rowing challenge.

Will Quarmby, a landscape gardener, was part of the four-man Row4Victory team that tackled an epic 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

After nearly 40 days at sea the four Yorkshiremen finished fifth in the race.

In an eight-metre boat, they rowed around the clock every day since they set sail with 27 teams from around the world on 12 December from La Gomera in the Canary Islands. Rowing to raise money for military charities Soldier On! and the Royal British Legion, Row4Victory reached the finish line – Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua – on Sunday 20 January at 3:32 GMT (23:32 local time).

The team consists of four friends from North Yorkshire: Will Quarmby, Duncan Roy, former Royal Engineer from Ingleby Arncliffe; Fraser Mowlem, serving Chief Technician in the Royal Air Force from Linton-On-Ouse; Glyn Sadler and former Royal Marine from Borrowby.

Mr Quarmby said: “Well, we’ve only gone and done it! Three thousand miles of open ocean crossed with nothing but oars and Yorkshire grit. The crowning glory was to see the faces of the family, friends and sponsors that were able to make it to the finish line.

“Faces and voices we are used to seeing and hearing in Yorkshire made it truly feel like coming home.”

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Fraser, Will, Duncan and Glyn. It’s a huge achievement making such a gruelling journey and to come in in fifth place is a great result for them.

“They’ve shown real Yorkshire grit throughout the challenge and also raised tens of thousands of pounds for two deserving charities.”